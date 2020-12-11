Graham County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Closed Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, Graham County court officials have announced that the clerk of superior court’s office will be closed through Friday, December 18, due to an exposure to COVID-19.

Emergency filings will be accepted between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. A drop box will be available outside the clerk's office door. Limited personnel will be available via phone at 828-479-7000.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov