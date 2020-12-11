“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Editor Mary Jo Markey, ACE Signs on as Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Acclaimed Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop is now a live online course

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the January 11th class will be award-winning editor Mary Jo Markey, ACE.**

Mary Jo Markey’s illustrious career has spanned nearly four decades of unparalleled success in television and film. From her start as an apprentice to legendary editor DeDe Allen, to her longtime collaboration with Director J.J. Abrams, and with her continued achievement on the big screen; Ms. Markey has placed herself among some of the greatest editors of our time. In her career she has garnered an Oscar-nomination, won an Emmy for the pilot of “Lost,” three Eddie-nominations, and three Emmy-nominations.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on January 11th, 2020 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. "As we have continued to hold our classes online, we have been able to offer our New York based one-of-a-kind workshop to students from everywhere,” says MEWShop President Jason Banke. “Along with having more students being able to attend, we have also opened up our ability to host some of the industry’s best editors from around the world as our Artist in Residences.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing for $500 off ends on December 23rd.

Mary Jo Markey, ACE, is an accomplished editor in both film and television. After her studies in English Literature at Ohio State University and her move to the west coast, she got her first look at a cutting room and what editors do while working as an assistant to Robert Redford, and from that moment she wanted to know more. With Redford’s help, Markey was hired to be an apprentice to Dede Allen in the “Milagro Beanfield War” cutting room, which was the beginning of her editing career.

After cutting a series of independent films and television movies, Markey began her collaboration with JJ Abrams as one of the editors of the TV series “Felicity” during its first three seasons (1998-2000). Markey then moved over to edit the first two seasons of “Alias,” during which she received her first Emmy-nomination for the episode “Q and A.” Later, in 2005, Markey won the Emmy for Drama Series Editing for her work on the “Lost” pilot. In 2006, Markey’s collaboration with J.J. Abrams moved to the large screen with “Mission Impossible III.” Their work together continued with the HBO pilot “Anatomy of Hope,” 2009’s “Star Trek” (which led to an ACE Eddie nomination), the “Undercovers” pilot, “Super 8,” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” in 2013.

Besides projects with Abrams, Markey has edited the award-winning HBO film “Life Support,” which was selected as the closing night film for the 2007 Sundance Film Festival (and brought her an additional Emmy nomination as well as an ACE Eddie nomination), “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Great Wall”, directed by master of Chinese cinema Zhang Yimou, and the sci-fi thriller “Life.” But the highlight of her credit list has to be “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” an enormous hit which resulted in an Academy award-nomination and an additional ACE Eddie nod for Markey.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that young post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting

