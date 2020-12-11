Route 220 Road Closure Next Week in Towanda Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 220 in Towanda Township, Bradford County, will be closed for utility work.

On Tuesday, December 15, the contractor, Rooney Line Construction, Inc., will close Route 220 at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard to run cable lines across the roadway. The roadway will be closed in both directions for approximately 15 minutes. Traffic will be controlled by flagging conditions.

Work is expected to be completed on December 15, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###