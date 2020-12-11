Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Acme United Corporation to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU), today announced that it will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14 at 11:20AM – 11:40AM ET. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will present to a live, virtual audience.

Acme United’s presentation will be broadcast live here and available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.acmeunited.gcs-web.com

LD Micro’s Main Event will feature a new format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

View Acme United’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ACU.

About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.  

Contact:
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

Source: Acme United Corporation


