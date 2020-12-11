Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 10th December 2020
Active cases: 8 New cases: 1 New tests: 110 Total confirmed: 3,779 Recovered: 3,645 (+7) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
