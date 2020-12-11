Family Law Firm Gloria James-Civetta & Co Named in 2021 Best Law Firms by Straits Times
It is my duty is to help and guide clients to understand the bigger picture by dispensing sound legal advice based on law, extensive years of experience, and previous precedents. ”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Singapore family law firm Gloria James-Civetta & Co has announced that the firm was included in Singapore’s best law firms in 2021, based on recommendations from lawyers, clients, and professional colleagues.
— Gloria James-Civetta
Receiving this recognition reflects the high level of respect the firm has earned among other professional colleagues and clients.
GJC Law prides itself on having an outstanding reputation for providing expert legal service and results for its clients. The firm`s founding partner Ms. Gloria James has been awarded and recognized by the courts of Singapore and other respectable organizations for her and expertise in the field of matrimonial/Divorce law.
Ms. Gloria James is an appointed;
- Collaborative Family Practitioner
- Child Representative Lawyer
- Associate Mediator
- Family Mediator
Areas of Family Law:
The team of specialist divorce lawyers at GJC Law will help you to see the bigger picture through practical, realistic, and cost-effective legal advice in matters regarding:
Division of Assets, Spousal maintenance, Annulment, Child Issues (Custody & Support), Collaborative Divorce Process (CFP), Prenuptial Agreements, Marital/Postnuptial Agreements, Deed of Separation, Personal protection orders (PPO) and International Divorce
Singapore Divorce lawyer Blog:
The Singapore Divorce lawyer Blog site created by Gloria James-Civetta & Co is a rich library containing practical information on the issues and procedures that will affect anyone going through a divorce.
The Blog contains over 250 informative blogs that will help inform as well as improve knowledge on the Singapore divorce process.
"Singapore Divorce lawyer is a platform for sharing information about matrimonial law and offering free consultations on the divorce process to potential clients"
International Divorce Blog:
If you are an ex-pat living in Singapore and you are considering divorcing or separating from your spouse, you will be wondering where to begin and what law will apply to you.
The expatdivorce.sg Blog, managed by Gloria James-Civetta & Co, provides valuable information on procedures for expats wishing to divorce in Singapore.
A strong network of international divorce lawyers based in Australia, the UK, the Americas, Japan, Europe, China, and South-East Asia regions, work together with GJC Lawyers to help serve their clients in cross-border matters.
Gloria James-Civetta & Co (“GJC Law”), is a well-established law firm based in Singapore. The firm is made up of legal experts in a wide range of areas including:
- Local and expat cross-border Divorces,
- Family Law Matters,
- Estate Law, Grant of probate & letters of Administration)
- Corporate & Commercial Law,
- Civil Disputes,
- Criminal Law (White and Blue Collar Crimes)
- Litigation
- Mediation
- ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution)
Free 30 Minutes Consultation on Divorce Matters:
GJC Lawyers will help you to see the larger picture, guide you through the divorce process and help minimise the impact that it will have on you and your family. Their Specialist Divorce Lawyers will provide you with expert advice so that you can make informed decisions.
Gus Civetta
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
+65 6337 0469
consult@gjclaw.com.sg
