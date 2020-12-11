Amplify Energy Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock for Selling Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,548,485 shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders which are affiliates of Fir Tree Capital Management L.P., at a price to the public of $1.15 per share. The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



Amplify will not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the Sole Manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to effective shelf registration statements (File No. 333-233677, effective October 11, 2019, and 333-215602, effective May 1, 2018) and prospectuses filed by Amplify with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectuses relating to the offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660, by telephone at (800) 678-9147 or email at rothecm@roth.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Amplify expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “target,” “continue,” “potential,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Amplify believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but such assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Amplify, which may cause Amplify’s actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Please read Amplify’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other public filings and press releases for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Amplify undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.

