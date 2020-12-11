Axele Webinar Helps TL Carriers Meet Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse Requirements

Free Online Event by Industry Expert, P. Sean Garney Gives Insights on Enforcement of Rules and How to Be Prepared

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces hosting a free webinar on "The New Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse Requirements—What Small Carriers Need to Do Now,” in time for the January 6, 2021 deadline. This virtual, online event will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM EST. Companies will gain quick insights into meeting the Clearinghouse requirements.



The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) has established a new federal drug and alcohol clearinghouse for truck drivers with reporting requirements for carriers. Motor carriers must comply and submit their truck drivers' information by the January 6, 2020 deadline. FMSCA believes the clearinghouse rule will reduce crashes.

"To meet the deadline, companies have to prove that they conducted queries on all current drivers and submit that information to the clearinghouse," said Ryan Camacho, Director of Product Management, Axele. "This free webinar shows carriers how to protect their organization and employees."

This informative, free webinar features industry expert P. Sean Garney, Vice President at Scopelitis Transportation Consulting and formerly of the American Trucking Association (ATA). He has extensive operational, program, and policy experience in transportation. In this webinar, Garney will address:

The upcoming January 2021 deadline for companies

How to conduct the mandated, limited query of current drivers

How companies must get driver consent for these queries

Enforcement by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) and state enforcement partners

National trends found in the Clearinghouse data and what you can find

Additional compliance guidance

To register for the free webinar, click here.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net