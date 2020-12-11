Substantial and Marcus D. Return as Bop Alloy with an Album of Hope and Optimism Hip Hop Fans Need
Substantial and Marcus D known as Bop Alloy continue to take us on a journey they began many years ago, evolving Hip Hop music as we knew it.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we close out in 2020, living in a whole new world, much of our focus has been on the arts and entertainment industry for different reasons. One being how musicians have been the salve many of us have put on the emotional wounds caused by the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The other is on the lack of opportunities, and support artists and creatives are experiencing at this time. Creativity can be difficult in a time of uncertainty, especially when the ability to connect with others to record and perform is severely limited. It's nothing short of a miracle that artists are still able to give us their souls in sonic form. "Winter Breaks 2" is the Hip Hop album fans need.
Bop Alloy, comprised of Maryland born emcee Substantial and the Seattle, WA producer Marcus D, haven't set out to be the next group with a throwback sound, but to "make quality music that anybody, from any walk of life, can enjoy," says Marcus.
Substantial and Marcus D known as Bop Alloy continue to take us on a journey they began many years ago, evolving Hip Hop music as we knew it with their new project, taking that evolution to higher heights. They produced a sound that came at a time before there was a subgenre to describe it. This mature, melodic, mood music offering transcends the boundaries of Hip Hop while staying true to its foundation based on dope lyrics and stellar production.
One of the project's standout tracks, "What's it Without You" aptly captures the sentiment of the year with Substantial rapping, "Rather embrace the pain than run and hide from the truth/ that's my point of view/ hard to know what to do/ supposed to be 2020, our whole perspective is skewed/". Pismo's angelic vocal arrangement (which could easily be mistaken as a small choir) and T. Lucas' emotional letter to his father and everyone who lost loved ones this year hit differently.
"This album bangs from start to finish! If the first "Winter Breaks" is a holiday classic in your mind, "Winter Breaks 2" will surely be up there with it, I promise you! Sub and Marcus gifted us in a BIG WAY!! Amazing job, fellas! Favorite track: 'Twas The Night Before feat. Deborah Bond." - Stephanie Hilliard
Now more than ever, with the responsibility placed on artists to be the storytellers who create the soundtrack to our lives, Bop Alloy chooses to accentuate the positive on tracks like "Our Message", "Same Energy", and "'Twas the Night Before", which plays like a much cooler, jazz-club duet version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" featuring a spectacular performance from Debórah Bond reminiscent of Ella in her prime.
Bop Alloy:
Bop Alloy consists of Maryland native MC/producer, Substantial, and producer/pianist Marcus D from Seattle, WA. The duo's signature Jazz infused Hip-Hop sound has helped them build a loyal global fanbase with their collaborations and solo works averaging nearly 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Together and individually, they have collaborated with Nujabes, Royce Da 5’9”, Kool Herc, Oddisee, Emancipator, CunninLynguists, and Shing02 to name a few. They have performed in cities across the US, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. Bop Alloy has been music has featured on Vogue.com, Spotify Editorial Playlists, DJBooth.net, 2DopeBoyz.com, The Washington City Paper, and many other publications, on and offline.
