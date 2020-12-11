Global Wellness Real Estate Market Share Will Reach USD 242,461 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages] research report, the global Wellness Real Estate Market was estimated at USD 115,152 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 242,461 million by 2027. The global Wellness Real Estate Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2019 to 202.Top players are Berkeley Group, CBRE Group, Inc., China Vanke Co.Ltd, Daily Harvest, Delos Living LLC, Duany Plater-Zyberk & Company and others.

According to the research study, the global Wellness Real Estate Market was estimated at USD 115,152 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 242,461 million by 2027. The global Wellness Real Estate Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Wellness real estate is a promising industry that has the ability to fulfill the immense health challenges of today’s world. The main objective of the wellness real estate activities is to give the wellness of the people a key priority and design, create, and redevelop households and neighborhoods. The movement has not started from scratch but it has derived the wellness concept from many historical as well as recent movements while combining the outstanding features through a multidimensional wellness lens. Many elements of the green construction, design-driven, and food movements are already being accepted. Apart from this, new kinds of urbanism, intentional communities, and others are already being blended in innovative ways into upcoming wellness emphasizing residential ventures and communities.

The growing trend of green constructions to drive the market expansion

Massive concerns over GHG gas emissions through buildings are likely to propel the demand for green constructions over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the need to minimize operating costs and benefit the environment is likely to encourage the builders to construct green buildings. All these factors are predicted to contribute sizably towards the wellness real estate industry surge over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, the growing popularity of green buildings is credited to their ability to offer high air quality and good biodiversity. In addition to this, the increase in the green organizations across the globe and the launching of many projects that transform current structures into greener ones will steer the expansion of the wellness real estate industry over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the rise in the number of wellness lifestyle real estate ventures in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions will further promote the market growth trends. Nonetheless, the high competition witnessed among the players due to awareness about healthy living & wellness lifestyle will hinder the expansion of the market over the forecast timespan.

Top Market Players:

Berkeley Group

CBRE Group, Inc.

China Vanke Co. Ltd

Daily Harvest

Delos Living LLC

Duany Plater-Zyberk & Company

GOCO Hospitality

GoFit Systems

Headspace, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

MAG

Signify Holding

Solatube International, Inc

TATA Housing Development Company Limited

TOKYU CORPORATION

A residential segment to dominate the overall market growth over the forecast timeline

The residential segment is projected to garner revenue of nearly USD 181,800 million by 2027. The growth of the segment is attributed to the launching of open-air yoga workshops and nurturing or cultivating & nourishing gardens with medicinal herbs & plants in residential ventures. Moreover, providing space for meditation in courtyards has become a new trend in real estate residential construction and this has paved a way for the growth of the segment.

The massive green building trend is credited to its ability to offer high air quality and good biodiversity. The increase in green organizations across the globe and introducing many projects that transform current structures into greener ones will accelerate the progress of the wellness real estate industry over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the increase in the number of wellness lifestyle real estate ventures in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions will further promote the market expansion over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Wellness Real Estate Market by Vertical (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/wellness-real-estate-market-by-vertical-residential-and

Global Wellness Real Estate Market: By Vertical Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial Office Hospitality Others



North America to dominate the overall market growth in terms of revenue

The growth of the regional market is attributed to the rise in the number of wellness projects along with the growing desire for wellness programs in the region. For the record, North America has 372 wellness lifestyle real estate ventures and this is the highest number followed by 293 projects in the Asia Pacific.

