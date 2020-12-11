Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,112 in the last 365 days.

Ferroglobe regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and maintains listing

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (Nasdaq: GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq listing rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”).

This notification confirms that Ferroglobe has remedied its prior deficiency relating to the Minimum Bid Requirement and that no further action is required by the Company to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe Ferroglobe’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Ferroglobe and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Ferroglobe’s control.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta Executive Vice President - Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferroglobe regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and maintains listing

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.