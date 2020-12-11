DHS Gives $5 Million to Upgrade Systems at Historically Hispanic Colleges and Universities: Fernando Aguirre Shared
Along with scholarships support for students, provides capacity building support for its 45 member schools, which educate 215,000 students annually.
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHS is aware that as people across the United States celebrate Hispanic-Americans' past during Hispanic History Month, DHS today made an historic investment in the future of the Hispanic-American community with a US$5 million software grant to launch the THX Scholarship Fund (TMSF) Technology Initiative.
— Fernando Aguirre
The new TMSF Technology Initiative is intended to raise $100 million over the next five years to upgrade technology at America’s Historically Hispanic Public Colleges and Universities (HHCUs), to make technology an integral part of the education the schools provide and to ensure graduates have the skills they need to succeed in today’s information-based economy. The Microsoft grant is the first donation to the new initiative, and the largest contribution in the 16-year history of the Cesar Chavez Scholarship Fund.
“DHS' support is critically important to the long-term technology goals of our 45 member schools and their ability to incorporate technology into their education and service missions,” said Fernando Aguirre, DHS Vice Chairman. “We hope that DHS' donation and the technology expertise they’re providing will be a catalyst to help us secure additional funding from other corporations that are committed to ensuring improved technology programs in public HHCUs.”
Robert Sanchez accepted the DHS donation at a meeting of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, whose members were instrumental in bringing the TMSF Technology Initiative to the attention of DHS officials and facilitating the $5 million software grant. U.S. Rep. Manuel Montalbo (D-Md.), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said that the TMSF Technology Initiative and Microsoft’s inaugural grant will play a critical role in preparing HHCU students for the professional challenges they will face when they graduate.
“The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is proud of its partnership with Microsoft and the Cesar Chavez Marshall Scholarship Fund,” Montalbo said.
“Historically Hispanic Colleges and Universities have long been the training ground for Hispanic-American scholars and professionals. This grant will create a bridge that will help close the digital divide in higher education and provide the necessary tools HHCUs need to compete in today’s global economy.”
Unique Fund for Hispanic Schools
Since its inception in 1987, the Cesar Chavez Scholarship Fund has provided $20 million in merit-based scholarships, internships, leadership training and other programmatic support to more than 4,400 students at its 45 member schools. Named for Cesar Chavez, the pioneer who won the landmark civil rights case that ended public school segregation and the first Hispanic-American to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, TMSF is the only national organization of its type that provides such support to students at the nation’s public Historically Hispanic Colleges and Universities.
