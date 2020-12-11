Drebbel partners with Winner Futures, provider of ultra high-speed access to Chinese markets

Drebbel Winner Futures

PRAGUE, SHANGHAI, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drebbel, the end-to-end fintech sales company, is announcing today that it has secured its first Chinese client, Shanghai-based Winner Futures, the gateway for the fastest and most comprehensive access to the Chinese equities and futures markets, primarily aimed at HFTs. The partnership represents a unique and exciting opportunity for Drebbel.

Drebbel will partner with Winner Futures to lead the company’s market research and sales services with the aim of launching it and building its presence, initially in Europe. Drebbel will focus on providing industry and customer insights in respect to Europe’s appetite for HFT trading in China.

"Winner Futures opens up an entirely new and exciting market for Drebbel,” says Gabriela Homolova, Co-Founder and CFO of Drebbel. “Given its focus on HFTs and the increasing activity on the Chinese stock and derivatives exchanges, we see a significant business opportunity for a very successful cooperation."

Li Meng, Programme Director at Winner Futures, said: “Drebbel's team of European trading and trading technology experts, with their network in the HFT eco-system, looks like a perfect fit. Their approach of combining in-depth automated desk research and face-to-face client feedback, guarantees a qualitative and trustworthy market analysis and opportunity assessment. I’m very much looking forward to working together.”

Drebbel is an end-to-end fintech sales company which provides clients with market research, prospection, sales and long-term account management. With a team of financial industry experts, Drebbel works with both fintech start-ups and large, established corporates to boost revenues and aid companies in their business development.

Winner Futures is a provider of ultra-low latency co-location and connectivity services into the Chinese futures and equities markets. With their first-hand knowledge of the markets, cutting-edge technology, and connections with some of the top 10 brokers in China they are the first point of call for any company looking to enter Chinese markets.

