Network Security Market to reach US $191 billion by 2025- Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Initiatives, Growth Drivers and Future Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Rising need for compliance as well as growing use of data quality tools and systems for data management drives the demand for network security market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Network Security Market by Component (software (threat emulation, URL filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), web security, advanced networking, others), solutions(identity access management (IAM), risk and compliance management, data recovery solutions, unified threat management (UTM), remote access solutions, others), End-Users (government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global network security market size is anticipated to reach at USD 191 billion by 2025. Increasing network security requirement by verticals such as BFSI, government & public sector, IT and telecom, to safeguard information and prevent application layer attack is fueling the network security market. However, lack of obligatory regulatory for information security along with lack of skilled technical personnel are hindering the industry growth.

Many enterprises are now allowing employees to use smartphone based internet services for accessing official websites and information. This has increased the threat of unauthorized access and data loss. Such risks of data theft and hacking are encouraging the network security solution providers to introduce mobile as well as web application security services to secure the usage of mobile applications. Increasing use of cloud-based internet services is substantially driving the network security market since the users feed their personal information on cloud.

The global network security market contains both software and solution segment. The software segment is further classified into threat emulation, URL filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), web security, advanced networking, and others. The web security segment has maximum revenue share within the global network security market in 2019. The industry participants within the network security market are focusing on building innovative solutions that can tackle security threats and phishing attacks against employees, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, denial-of-service-attacks, as well as securing mobile devices authorized for employees. However, the service segment is likely to grow at a staggering rate in the next five years.

The global network security market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global network security industry is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the network security applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the network security market in North America.

The major players of the global network security market are Symantec, McAfee, Aruba Networks, Sophos, Ruckus, Motorola Soltuions, Cisco Systems, Juniper Solutions, Fortinet, Brocade Communications Systems, Aerohive, Honeywell, ADT, and more. The network security market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

