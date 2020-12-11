Software Defined Data Center Market to reach US $101 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Initiatives, Growth Drivers and Future Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Reduced operations expenses, enhanced up-time, as well as improved productivity through enhanced network access in the organizations drives the demand for software defined data center market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Software Defined Data Center Market by Solutions (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Software-Defined Computing (SDC), Software-Defined Storage (SDS)), Data Center Type (mid-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, large data centers), Application (BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, retail, manufacruting, government, others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global software defined data center market size is anticipated to reach at USD 101 billion by 2025. The growing need for reducing IT expenses along with the dynamic business environments and growth in implementation of cloud services in organizations are the key factors fueling the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market growth. SDDC offers multi-fold benefits such as enhanced IT agility, network efficiency via centralized management, and reliable & fast application services to manage massive applications and data securely.

Rapid advancements in the workplaces of the organizations enhance profitability through the deployment of various software such as CRM, SCM, and ERP. These software manage enterprise-wide resources and facilitate effective workflows. However, they produce a massive amount of data related to operations, customers, stakeholders, and suppliers. Hence, enterprises opt for software defined data center to securely store essential business data, which boosts the demand for SDDC industry growth.

On the basis of solution segment, the global software defined data center market in classified into software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined computing (SDC), and software-defined storage (SDS). The software-defined networking (SDN) segment has maximum revenue share within the global software defined data center market in 2019. SDN enables the delivery of cost-effective, dynamic, adaptable, and manageable solutions, hence, making it an optimal solution for enterprises for dynamic applications by expending high-bandwidth.

The global software defined data center market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global software defined data center market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the software defined data center applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the SDDC market in North America.

The major players of the global software defined data center market are VMware, Oracle, Microsoft, Nutanix, HPE, Huawei, Cisco, NEC, RedHat, IBM, SUSE, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, Citrix, Lenovo and more. The software defined data center market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

