Loop Insights Launches Multilingual Platform In Support Of National Programs, Announces Receipt Of $4,600,000 From Exercise Of Warrants, Commences Verified Forum Discussions On AGORACOM To Directly Engage Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the following:



LAUNCH OF MULTILINGUAL PLATFORM IN SUPPORT OF CANADA-WIDE OPPORTUNITIES WITH NATIONAL BRANDS

Loop is pleased to announce the release of its multilingual capabilities for its digital wallet and venue management platform, which is essential to anticipated national rollouts of each platform in the near future. Languages supported are English, French, and Spanish.

Venue Bubble - Over the past several month’s Loop Insights has successfully created, launched, and executed its Venue Bubble solution. Specifically, on December 1st, Loop announced Achieving 100% Success in Delivering The First-Ever Fully In tegrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments . In that press release, Loop CEO Rob Anson stated:

“With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class. To this end, we have already commenced significant discussions regarding the possibility of Loop protecting and helping to re-open some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021.”

Given the advanced level of these discussions and requests by potential national partners/clients across North America, Loop incorporated multilingual capabilities in preparation of any potential definitive agreements.

Travel Bubble - On December 9th, Loop announced the enhancement of its Travel Bubble solution and stated:

“We have now commenced significant discussions surrounding travel bubble opportunities with some of North America’s largest airlines, resort operators, venues, and hospitality groups globally. We anticipate this new revenue stream may be significant for the Company as we progress these opportunities in 2021.”

Given the advanced level of these discussions and requests by potential national partners/clients across North America, Loop incorporated multilingual capabilities in preparation of any potential definitive agreements.

Loop Insights Service - On December 3rd, Loop announced it had Launched Second Product Into TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers . This acceptance into the TELUS IoT Marketplace provides Loop with national sales and marketing exposure across Canada, including national brand TELUS customers that require bilingual capabilities.

Digital Wallets For Contact Tracing and Vaccination - This product release is both timely and necessary with Canadian Provincial and Federal governments looking to provide a unified solution with contact tracing and vaccination certification.

RECEIPT OF $4,600,000 FROM THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS ALLOWS LOOP TO CONTINUE EXECUTING WITHOUT THE NEED FOR FURTHER FINANCING

Loop is pleased to announce the receipt of approximately $4,600,000 from the exercise of warrants up to December 10, 2020. The proceeds from this latest round of warrants being exercised are expected to provide Loop with the financial resources necessary to fund growth and operations to the end of 2021 at a minimum, assuming the Company wasn’t able to generate any further revenue from business operations. As such, the Company does not foresee the need for any financing with the exception of strategic client partners that may want to invest in Loop in order to participate in its growth.

Moreover, as the Company expects to generate meaningful revenue from its current and anticipated sales pipeline over the next 12 months, as well as, receive additional proceeds from further anticipated warrant exercises, the Company is confident it now has the war chest necessary to pursue all anticipated business opportunities as the demand for its solutions continues to grow on a weekly, if not daily basis.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “These warrants being exercised significantly bolster our financial strength, resources, and confidence necessary to close on any deal in our pipeline, many of which are of significant size and scale. The continued support and confidence of our valued shareholders are deeply appreciated as we aggressively pursue our growth strategy in 2021."

LOOP TO COMMENCE VERIFIED DISCUSSIONS BY CEO AND KEY PERSONNEL ON AGORACOM – FIRST POSTS THIS WEEKEND

The Company is commencing discussions on its “CEO Verified Forum” on AGORACOM this weekend, which is intended to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform for interaction with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment. Loop believes this is a necessary and important step given the significant increase in the need for information by investors.

Rob Anson added, “I’ve always prided myself on responding to all investor inquiries by email, phone or text but given the growth of the Company in 2020, the demand for engagement and discussion by investors has grown to the point that it now makes sense to unify these discussions under one umbrella that provides all investors with the exact same access. AGORACOM provides verification of Loop management, as well as, smart rules of engagement to ensure civilized, constructive, and robust conversation between all of our stakeholders. It will become an invaluable tool given our anticipated developments and I look forward to posting my first comments and interactions with shareholders this weekend.”

By engaging and communicating in an open forum free for anyone to view, the Loop Verified Forum provides investors with full transparency and equal access to information, without the trolling, profanity, and nonsense of unmoderated forums and social media platforms.

The Loop Insights Forum can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights /forums/discussion

AGORACOM Verified Forums provide the first-ever identity verification of small-cap company executives on an investor platform. As a result, Loop’s CEO and officers can post within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation, while providing shareholders with the confidence of receiving verified information directly from the Company.

Moreover, the efficiencies of 1:MANY vs 1:1 conversations provide Loop management with significant time management efficiencies that will benefit all shareholders.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discu ssion

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

