Thomas Groissenberger, Founder & CEO at SEGRON sro, accepted into Forbes Technology Council.
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
I’m honored and proud to be part of the Forbes Technology Council. I’m sure it will be a fantastic opportunity to help myself and SEGRON to further cement our leadership in the industry.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Groissenberger, Founder & CEO at SEGRON sro, leading Company in testing automation, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
— Thomas Groissenberger
Thomas was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Thomas Groissenberger into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Thomas has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Thomas will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Thomas will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I’m honored and proud to be part of the Council. I’m sure it will be a fantastic opportunity to help myself and SEGRON to further cement our leadership in the industry”, said Thomas.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
To get in contact with SEGRON visit segron.com, or send your message to marketing@segron.com.
