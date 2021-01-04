DISRUPTIVE AD AGENCY WINS “BEST IN SHOW” AND 8 OTHER NORTH AMERICA SMARTIES AWARDS
Revolution Digital won eight awards, including the ‘Best in Show’ award, at the November 2020 Mobile Marketing Association SMARTIES Awards.MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, Revolution Digital, or Rev-D, is a creative, (and disruptive) ad agency. Working with both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, they are certainly revving up the advertising industry and setting the bar high from their recent win at the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) SMARTIES X and SMARTIES North America Awards. Among the ‘Best in Show’ Award, Rev-D also won four Gold Awards, two Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award.
Priding themselves on seeking the simplest solution for their clients, their winning campaigns boast well-known names in the health and wellness consumer market, these include multinational pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline’s Preparation H ‘Back There Care’ Campaign, America’s leading lip-care brand ChapStick ‘Beauty Confessions’ Quiz, and America’s popular vitamin supplement Emergen-C and their 'Emerge Your Best’ Campaign.
The campaign that stole the show was GlaxoSmithKline’s Preparation H ‘Back There Care’. It introduces John Rump, a ‘Rear-end Frontman’, who suavely appeals to ‘insecure cleansers’ - an audience who feels ashamed to admit they have hemorrhoids and use products that cause more irritation. In efforts to make this ‘topic’ less abrasive and embarrassing than it already is, the ‘Back There Care’ campaign mixes education with entertainment in John Rump’s informative ‘butt-ins’ in various digital content.
The other awards for the Preparation H ‘Back There Care’ campaign include the Gold Awards for Brand Awareness, Cross Media, and Mobile Video, as well as the Silver Award for Mobile Social.
The ChapStick ‘Beauty Confessions’ Quiz campaign was created to elevate the ChapStick brand within the booming Beauty Industry. It targets a new audience, namely, Millenials and Gen-X viewing females interested in beauty. The Beauty Confessions Quiz is in the format of a mobile-first website, which means to engage with this audience in efforts to shift their consumer perceptions of the brand. There are ten multiple-choice questions with a personalized lip-care regimen and a beauty personality based on the answers.
Rev-D focused on driving conversion by creating content that allowed for opportunities to shop online, and added visual impact with the inclusion of make-up artists, influencers, and diverse models. They received the Gold Awards for this campaign for Data Insights and Lead Generation/Direct Response/Conversion.
The ‘Emerge Your Best’ campaign was created to inspire a target audience of ‘healthy lifestyle believers’, primarily an audience of Millenials and Gen-X. Focusing on wellness, Rev-D aimed to introduce the benefits of, not only Vitamin C, but other key vitamins in Emergen-C’s products. To effectively reach their audience, they leveraged digital and social communication streams like Facebook and Instagram. These included social media display ads in mobile-first formats with contextual keywords, purchase, incidence, and affinity-based targeting, as well as video content that engaged with the health interests of the targeted consumers. Aiming to connect to wellness, Revolution Digital’s ‘Emerge Your Best’ campaign received the Bronze Award for Cross Media.
Revolution Digital’s awards are the fruit of their creative hard work, as Nicole Ronchetti, Chief Strategy Officer for Rev-D says, ‘the challenges we’ve faced this year have pushed our incredible team to do some of their best work’. Additionally, as first-time entrants into the MMA SMARTIES Awards, the team at Rev-D is under the spotlight and no longer an underdog, Ronchetti states further, ‘entering these awards was a great way to get our name out there, and winning them was even better. Receiving this kind of validation was fantastic’.
The SMARTIES Awards aims to recognize teams and individuals who are transforming the relationship between brands and consumers in the marketing and advertising industries. Aligned with their strategically focused and creative vision to produce consumer-informed campaigns, Revolution Digital's latest awards are a testament to their creative disruption in these industries - ‘we can’t wait to show the world even more’, says Ronchetti.
About Revolution Digital
Revolution Digital is a digital-first, full-service creative agency in Morristown, New Jersey. They create disruptive, strategically sound, highly engaging advertising campaigns. Using big and small data, they find the simplest solutions using various mediums like TVC, OLV, Social Media, Digital Display, ECRM, and more.
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Revolution Digital
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here