Stevia Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
Stevia Market
Stevia market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 687.7 million by 2025, from $ 503.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stevia business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stevia market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Stevia value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Reb-A Series
STV Series
Glucosyl Stevia
Reb M
Reb D
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Health Care Products
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• Purecircle Limited
• Tianjin Jianfeng
• Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia
• Zhucheng Haotian
• Cargill (Evolva)
• Layn
• Tate & Lyle
• Sunwin Stevia International
• Morita Kagakau Kogyo
• GLG Life Tech
• Hunan NutraMax
• HuZhou LiuYin Biological
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Stevia consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Stevia market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Stevia manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Stevia with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Stevia submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Stevia Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
……………………..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Purecircle Limited
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.1.3 Purecircle Limited Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Purecircle Limited Latest Developments
12.2 Tianjin Jianfeng
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.2.3 Tianjin Jianfeng Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Latest Developments
12.3 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.3.3 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Latest Developments
12.4 Zhucheng Haotian
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.4.3 Zhucheng Haotian Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Zhucheng Haotian Latest Developments
12.5 Cargill (Evolva)
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.5.3 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Cargill (Evolva) Latest Developments
12.6 Layn
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.6.3 Layn Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Layn Latest Developments
12.7 Tate & Lyle
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.7.3 Tate & Lyle Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Tate & Lyle Latest Developments
12.8 Sunwin Stevia International
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.8.3 Sunwin Stevia International Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Sunwin Stevia International Latest Developments
12.9 Morita Kagakau Kogyo
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.9.3 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Latest Developments
12.10 GLG Life Tech
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.10.3 GLG Life Tech Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 GLG Life Tech Latest Developments
12.11 Hunan NutraMax
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.11.3 Hunan NutraMax Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Hunan NutraMax Latest Developments
12.12 HuZhou LiuYin Biological
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Stevia Product Offered
12.12.3 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Latest Developments
