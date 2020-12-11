Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market Share Growing at 11% CAGR to Reach $1,200 Million by 2023
low cost and easy deployment of industrial wireless sensor network fuel the growth of the market.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to transmit signals to the control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. Moreover, it is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.
Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology has driven the market growth. Furthermore, low cost and easy deployment of industrial wireless sensor network fuel the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected restrain the growth of the market.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1064
The global industrial wireless sensor network market was valued at $573 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,200 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2023. Presently, North America dominates the industrial wireless sensor network market. However, China is expected to register the highest growth in Asia-Pacific by 2023. Moreover, the UK is anticipated led the overall market in the European region in 2023. Presently, the U.S. dominates the North American market.
In 2016, the Wi-Fi segment dominated the global industrial wireless sensor network market, in terms of revenue. However, based on sensor type, others sensor segment led the global market, followed by flow sensor in 2016.
Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1064
Surge in Popularity of Industrial Wireless Sensor Network
Industrial wireless sensor technology has gained traction over recent years, as it enables enterprises to monitor and control various parameters such as temperature, vibration, pressure, and others remotely which reduce time and cost. Furthermore, increase in need to improve process efficiencies and to meet corporate financial objectives is fueling the demand for low-cost industrial automation systems such as industrial wireless sensor networks. In addition, these systems provide multiple benefits over traditional wired industrial monitoring and control systems such as rapid development, flexibility, self-organization, and intelligent processing capability. Moreover, the significant role played by them in creating reliable and self-healing system that responds to real-time events with appropriate actions is fueling the growth of the market.
Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Industrial wireless sensor network has transformed the controlling and monitoring process, as it controls, troubleshoots, and monitors various parameters such as temperature, vibration, pressure, and others remotely. This reduces cost, time, and the hassle of installing & maintaining wired sensor network. Furthermore, the benefits offered by IWSN such as easy deployment, flexibility, self-organization, and intelligent processing capability are attracting organizations towards it. However, increase in data security concerns related to data access from Bluetooth networks, Zigbee, IoT other wireless network are expected to hinder the market growth.
Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-wireless-sensor-network-market
The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG, Linear Technology Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Schneider Electric, and Emersion Electric.
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn