New Type Political Talk Show Pilot on Election/Inaugural Being Shopped --Trailer Here
Staunch Moderates Announces A Show Teaser for Their Completed One Hour TV Special on Election/Inaugural Show and Are Ready for National DistributionBEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staunch Moderates, a Bi-Partisan political movement that was formed to address the deep political divide we currently face in our country and the millions of moderates who just voted for President. The movement, founded and headquartered in Aspen with offices in Los Angeles and Chicago, attempts to narrow this divide by promoting a moderate political perspective and platform, all while striving for both national and world peace! We attended and covered some of the key Election Primaries this year. Check out our teaser for our Election Day Show celebrating one of our most coveted rights as Americans, the right to vote! It’s a rocking show with lively debate among a number of special guests on political philosophy and the issues we're currently facing in this country - plus an exciting, topical and poignant contest on what day we will get official election results! We guarantee you’ve never seen a show like it! Our guests include former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion and White House Counselor on Physical Fitness Lou Ferrigno, Ski Olympian Maggie Connor, former White House Press Advance Office Appointee Edward Lozzi, rapper Casanova weighs in and performs, and Staunch Moderates Cofounder and host Gregory T. Simmons keeps it all together. This show of opinions from average successful Americans is what this country needs right now!
“First and foremost I can’t emphasize enough my staunch intent to hold true to our, “Official Election Results Challenge,” for recipient’s to view our trailer for our one hour special “Election Day Show” for immediate pickup & distribution on their network. “We can guarantee, you’ve never seen a show like it!”said Gregory T. Simmons, Founder of Staunch Moderates.
www.Staunchmoderates.org has shared the following video posted temporarily for your review.
CLICK to View 2.5 minute Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-zgKE6Yio0&feature=youtu.be
