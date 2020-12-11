Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2P SMS & cPaaS Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global A2P SMS & cPaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P SMS & cPaaS development in North America, Europe, South America, Southeast Asia and China.
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the A2P SMS & cPaaS Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
The key players covered in this study
TWW (Sinch)
Zenvia
Nexmo (Vonage)
Twilio
Plivo
Wavy
Pontaltech
Infobip
SAP Mobile Services
Tyntec
TXTImpact
Clickatell
Cheapest Texting
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
The report “Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market – Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of the A2P SMS & cPaaS market on a global scale along with the North America, South America, Asia & Pacific and MEA market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global A2P SMS & cPaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the A2P SMS & cPaaS development in North America, Europe, South America, Southeast Asia and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Content
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by A2P SMS & cPaaS Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 CRM
1.4.3 Promotions
1.4.4 Pushed Content
1.4.5 Interactive
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Tourism
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Marketing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Media
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 A2P SMS & cPaaS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 A2P SMS & cPaaS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 A2P SMS & cPaaS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key A2P SMS & cPaaS Players (Opinion Leaders)
....
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 TWW (Sinch)
11.1.1 TWW (Sinch) Company Details
11.1.2 TWW (Sinch) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.1.3 TWW (Sinch) A2P SMS & cPaaS Introduction
11.1.4 TWW (Sinch) Revenue in A2P SMS & cPaaS Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 TWW (Sinch) Recent Development
11.2 Zenvia
11.2.1 Zenvia Company Details
11.2.2 Zenvia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.2.3 Zenvia A2P SMS & cPaaS Introduction
11.2.4 Zenvia Revenue in A2P SMS & cPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Zenvia Recent Development
11.3 Nexmo (Vonage)
11.3.1 Nexmo (Vonage) Company Details
11.3.2 Nexmo (Vonage) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.3.3 Nexmo (Vonage) A2P SMS & cPaaS Introduction
11.3.4 Nexmo (Vonage) Revenue in A2P SMS & cPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Nexmo (Vonage) Recent Development
11.4 Twilio
11.4.1 Twilio Company Details
11.4.2 Twilio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.4.3 Twilio A2P SMS & cPaaS Introduction
11.4.4 Twilio Revenue in A2P SMS & cPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Twilio Recent Development
11.5 Plivo
11.5.1 Plivo Company Details
11.5.2 Plivo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.5.3 Plivo A2P SMS & cPaaS Introduction
11.5.4 Plivo Revenue in A2P SMS & cPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Plivo Recent Development
11.6 Wavy
11.7 Pontaltech
11.8 Infobip
11.9 SAP Mobile Services
11.10 Tyntec
11.11 TXTImpact
11.12 Clickatell
11.13 Cheapest Texting
