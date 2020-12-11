Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

The Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market was valued at 21.76 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 192.94 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.68% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer.

This study presents the Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Production Value, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, Production Value and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2019.

In the global market, the following companies are covered: 

Corning 
LPKF 
Samtec 
Kiso Micro Co.LTD 
Tecnisco 
Microplex 
Plan Optik 
NSG Group 
Allvia

Market Segment by Product Type 
300 mm 
200 mm 
≤150 mm

Market Segment by Application 
Biotechnology/Medical 
Consumer Electronics 
Automotive 
Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region. 
United States 
China 
European Union 
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage 1 

2 Growth Rate 9 

3 Market Size by Manufacturer 14 

4 Market Size by Type 18 

5 Market Size by Type 18 

6 Market Size by Application 23 

7 Manufacturers Profiles 25 
      
8 Sales Forecasts 48 

9 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis 52 

10 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 58 

11 Key Findings 63 

12 Appendix 64 

