Cataract Surgical Devices Market to Reach USD 9.98 Billion with Rise at 5.4% CAGR by 2026; Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Cataract Surgical Devices Market Research Report Are Alcon, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., ZEISS International, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, STAAR SURGICAL, Hoya Corporation, Oertli Instrumente AG, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Oculentis, SIFI S.p.A and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cataract surgical devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.98 billion by the end of 2026. The high prevalence of cataract disorders will open up a huge potential for market growth. The market was worth USD 6.56 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. The increasing prevalence of cataract disorders and growing use of technologically advanced devices. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.09 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2017: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics, a subsidiary of Abbott for an estimated USD 4 Bn. This acquisition includes devices of cataract surgery manufactured by Abbott.

December 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision, a division of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced the launch of TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece Intraocular Lens (IOL) in the U.S.

April 2019: Zydus Cadila and SIFI S.p.A announced strategic partnership to market innovative surgical products and intraocular lenses in Indian market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957





The increasing prevalence of cataract surgeries has opened up a huge potential for the growth of the companies operating in the market. Recent technological advances in these devices have allowed for improved surgical procedures. The improved efficacies of these devices has in turn led to an increased adoption of cataract surgeries.

In addition to this, the favourable health reimbursement policies have contributed to the growing adoption of cataract surgeries and subsequent rise in the demand for cataract surgical devices. The growing demand will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on market growth. The increasing number of cataract surgical procedures, coupled with the demand for improved devices will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957





In December 2019, Johnson and Johnson Services announced the launch of a new intraocular lens for commercial use in the United States. The company introduced TECNIS Toric II1-Piece intraocular lens. The device will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The report summarizes a few of the major products of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market, Increasing Reimbursement Policies to Aid Growth

The report discusses the ongoing cataract surgical devices market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.

The increasing prevalence of cataract disorders and growing use of technologically advanced devices. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.09 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies has aided the growth of the market in the coming years.





Quick Buy - Cataract Surgical Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101957





List of the leading companies that are operating in the global cataract surgical devices market are:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

ZEISS International

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

Oertli Instrumente AG

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

SIFI S.p.A

Other Prominent Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957





Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Phacoemulsification Systems

• Femtosecond Laser

• Intraocular Lenses

• Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmic Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By Cancer Type (Colorectal Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Surgical Lights Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, Specialty Clinics, and Others (Procedure Rooms, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Spectacles Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles Frames and Spectacle Lenses), By Modality (Prescription and Over-the-counter) By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pet Insurance Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cataract Surgical Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



