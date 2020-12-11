MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: November 30, 2020 to December 7, 2020

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 30, 2020, through Monday, December 7, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 63 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Deandre Boyd, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 20-171-066

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Lamar Curtis Battle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-171-199

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered on the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Enoch Lawrence Brown, IV, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Alter the Identification Marks a Weapon. CCN: 20-171-230

A Taurus 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-171-253

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Terrence Lamont Stroman, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 20-171-301

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

A Taurus 24/7 G2 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Ames Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-171-511

An FNX 45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Delonta Daniel, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-171-554

A Glock 27 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun and an Anderson Manufacturing AR15 5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-171-642

A Lorcin L380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Michael Jamal Freeman, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-171-677

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE were recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Deangelo Allante Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Michael Short-Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-171-708

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Durkin Precision assault rifle, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Wakee Bowie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-171-718

A Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber handgun was recovered on the Interstate 295 Northbound to Malcom X Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Wayne Cornell Westry, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Staples Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Rashun Proctor, of Northeast, D.C., 22-year-old Demarco Amani Fox, of Northeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Matthew Preston Fox, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CNN: 20-172-079

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Antoine Marquis Turner, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-172-095

An Anderson Manufacturing AM15 .223 caliber rifle and a Para Ordnance 1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Chaquan Michael Barbett, of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Jacquan Trik Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding, Reckless Driving, and No Permit. CCN: 20-172-203