Bird Repellent Market to Reach USD 407.9 Million by 2027; Cognizance about Innovative Agricultural Products to Bolster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights

Top companies covered in the bird repellent market research report are Bird B Gone, Inc. (California, United States), Bird Control Group (Delft, Netherlands), Birdstoppers.com(Illinois, United States), Bird X (Illinois, United States), Martley Electronics (Worcestor, United Kingdom), Leaven Enterprises (Taipei, Taiwan), Bird Gard LLC. (Oregon, United States), Primetake Limited (Lincoln, United Kingdom), Bird Barrier America Inc. (California, United States), Rentokil Initial (Camberley, United Kingdom)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bird repellent market size is expected to reach USD 407.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about innovative agricultural products for higher crop yield will aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights “Bird Repellent Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Technology & Equivalent (Electrical Track, Laser Bird Control, Sound Bird Deterrents, Radar Bird Control, and Others) Chemical Repellents, and Others), End-Use Industry (Agriculture & Horticulture, Aviation, Architect & Construction, Food Processing, Gas & Oil Fields, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 315.2 million in 2019.

The bird repellent market report includes a board and all-inclusive study of the global market. The study covers major factors driving the demand for innovative products in the industry.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Bird Repellent Market:

Bird B Gone, Inc. (California, United States)

Bird Control Group (Delft, Netherlands)

Birdstoppers.com(Illinois, United States)

Bird X (Illinois, United States)

Martley Electronics (Worcestor, United Kingdom)

Leaven Enterprises (Taipei, Taiwan)

Bird Gard LLC. (Oregon, United States)

Primetake Limited (Lincoln, United Kingdom)

Bird Barrier America Inc. (California, United States)

Rentokil Initial (Camberley, United Kingdom)





Market Driver :

High Cases of Crop Depredation by Birds to Boost Market Sales

The heavy loss caused by birds in the agriculture industry will subsequently spur opportunities for the market. Every year birds destroy various crops and cause growers’ major economic losses. According to New Zealand Plant Protection Society, every year nearly 87% of growers encounter a major yield loss due to bird infestation, and the extent of the damage in some cases is equal to 20% of the grower’s total production for that year. The increased crop degradation and food loss caused by bird infestation have led to the utilization of bird repellent products among farmers. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the bird repellent gels and liquids in developing countries will incite the development of the market. The increasing risks of disease transmission through bird fecal along with a high number of bird strikes will consequently uplift the market in the forthcoming years.





Temporary Shutdown of Manufacturing Units to Dampen Business Amid Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has critically affected the supply chain of the agriculture sector. The disruption in the distribution and manufacturing of the products has resulted in a huge loss for the market. The declined aviation sector and the ban on international flights due to coronavirus are factors expected to disrupt the supply chain and demand for bird repellent products. However, increasing government support for food products will simultaneously improve the prospects for the agriculture industry, which in turn, will enable the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis :

Presence of Prominent Players to Boost market in North America

The market in North America is expected to exhibit a healthy growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of bird damaged plantations. The increasing incidence of bird strikes are expected to further boost the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, the presence of major players such as Bird B Gone, Bird Gard LLC, and others along with abundant availability of a wide variety of products in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the booming Asian agriculture sector. The ever-increasing population and heavy food demand will consequently increase the prospects of the market in Asia Pacific. The growing awareness of plant protection products to prevent yield damage or wastage will spur opportunities for the market in the region.





Key Development :

May 2020: TransGard, a major leader of animal-deterrent equipment for substations announced that it has signed an agreement with Bird Control Group to distribute its product, AVIX lasers — a new tool for the power industry. This partnership will enable TransGard to expand its consumer base.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Technology & Equipment Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Bird Repellent Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Technology & Equivalent Electrical Track Laser Bird Control Sound Bird Deterrents Radar Bird Control Others Chemical Repellents Others By End-use Industry (Value) Agriculture & Horticulture Aviation Architect & Construction Food Processing Gas & Oil Fields Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!







