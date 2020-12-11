Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size To Be Worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The rising integration of ADAS and safety and the adoption of electric vehicles is driving the demand for the Automotive MEMS Sensor market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is projected to be worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is expected to expand at a substantial rate in the forecast period due to the rising ADAS integration in the vehicle. Besides, the growing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. With evolving market trends, carmakers are shifting toward electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles to satisfy the demands of customers of the next generation. The rising integration of IoT technology in the vehicle to provide smart connectivity and advanced features is also anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

The complex production method of MEMS to prevent pollution of electrical and other materials is likely to hinder market growth over the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Norstel AB was acquired by STMicroelectronics N.V. This acquisition was intended to expand ST's internal SiC ecosystem from material expertise and process engineering through to SiC-based MOSFET and diode design and production.

Due to advanced features and advantages, such as fast hydraulic brake malfunction detection, refinement of the airflow fuel blend, automated elimination of exhaust pollutants, recirculation monitoring of exhaust, preventing doors from trapping fingers, and triggering airbags more efficiently, the Pressure Sensor segment is expected to witness significant market growth in the forecast period.

Due to the cost-effective equipment and easy-to-configure advantages, the aftermarket segment is expected to expand at a steady pace.

Over the forecast timeline, the commercial segment is expected to see steady growth as it facilitates lane departure functionality, speed, and pressure monitoring, which makes the car safer and much more efficient.

As the rising automotive versatility ensures that more electronic and electrical ancillaries are implemented, the Body Electronics segment is anticipated to expand substantially over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the growing vehicle fleet of automotive MEMS sensors in the Asia Pacific market, growth in the predicted timeframe is projected to be the fastest.

Key participants include InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gyroscope Pressure Sensor Accelerometer Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) OEMs Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powertrain Infotainment Chassis & Safety Body Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



