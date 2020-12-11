HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Keahuolu Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsroom Posted on Dec 10, 2020 in Latest News

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — An employee at the Keahuolu Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee was last at work on Dec. 8 and received a confirmed positive test result that same day. The employee does not work in a courtroom and did not have close or frequent contact with coworkers or court users.

The areas where this person works are cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.

Link to web story

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office: 808-539-4914

Mobile: 808-260-5423