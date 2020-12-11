HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF DEC. 11 – DEC. 13, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 10, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted (also see Mailihuna Road closure information). Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.