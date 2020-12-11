Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Celebrates Five Courageous Humanitarians at its Star-Studded 2020 Ripple of Hope Award Ceremony

The organization also announced it will be broadcasting this year’s Ripple of Hope Award ceremony in a special Facebook Premiere on December 17, making the illustrious celebration open and available to the public for the first time.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosted its 52nd annual Ripple of Hope Award ceremony, recognizing five courageous humanitarians for their pursuit of racial and economic equality, social justice, and civil rights: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of United Farm Workers of America; Colin Kaepernick, human rights activist, co-founder of Know Your Rights Camp, and Super Bowl quarterback; Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal; and Dan Springer, chief executive officer of DocuSign.

Thanks to the generous support of the evening’s attendees, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has announced it will debut an encore presentation of the Ripple of Hope Award ceremony on Thursday, December 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET, making the program free and available to the public in its entirety for the first time. You can RSVP for the Facebook Premiere here .

As we near the end of this exceptionally difficult year, one that has seen the courageous pursuit of equality and justice become political and even adversarial, the Ripple of Hope Award laureates urged the audience to continue speaking their truth to power and demanding social change.

“We live in a culturally charged world, where even listening to an opposing point of view can be seen as treasonous,” said Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal, in his remarks . “But this is the time we live in and I feel deeply that I have an obligation to create a more just world. Our democracy relies on each of us rising above our own self-interest to create a better system for everyone.”

“My father said ‘although we may live in challenging times, so are they filled with opportunity.’ Our laureates’ actions send encouraging messages of hope and possibility,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “Their commitment to equality, capacity for innovative solutions, respect for human rights, and vision for a better future inspire us all.”

Typically an in-person event, this year’s virtual celebration provided unprecedented access to the Ripple of Hope laureates—several of whom have faced undue criticism, harassment, and even death threats in their high-profile work defending human rights—and gathered influential leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment. Among those in attendance: Katie Couric, Chris Tucker, Martin Sheen, Alfre Woodard, Dan Rather, Keegan-Michael Key, Gloria Steinem, Cornel West, Jake Tapper, Joy Behar, Rep. Cedric Richmond, George Lopez, Don Lemon, Carlos Santana, Sam Waterston, Aloe Blacc, and Martin Luther King III.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

We are a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy’s dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues—championing changemakers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

