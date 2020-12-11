Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of T Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the 1600 block of T Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:08 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. The argument escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim.  A second victim attempted to stop the assault and the suspect then stabbed the second victim.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.  Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 55 year-old Curtis Dempsey, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

