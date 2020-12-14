New Momentum Corporation Signed an USD 700M MOU Tourism Development Project with The Government of French Polynesia

Under the MOU, Beyond Blue will become the project developer in turning the French Polynesia into the travel and convention hub for the South Pacific.

New Momentum Corporation (OTCMKTS:NNAX)

HONG KONG, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Momentum Corporation Moves Forward with Tourism Development Project, Signs MOU with Government of French Polynesia

New Momentum Corporation Limited (“NNAX” or “the Company”) (OTC: NNAX) announces that its fully owned subsidiary, Beyond Blue Limited (“Beyond Blue”), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of French Polynesia that grants Beyond Blue permission to begin the development of tourism infrastructure on the island of Raiatea.

The new development on French Polynesia’s second largest island, consists of the Raiatea Cultural Westin Resort of Tautapuatea, a world-class champion 18 holes golf course, an eco-education center, an island resort at Motu Tipaemau, and the expansion of the Raiatea airport. Beyond Blue plans to invest US$700 million developing Raiatea as a world-class tourism destination.

Under the MOU, Beyond Blue will become the project developer and will own and operate the facilities as part of a development project that will evolve French Polynesia into the travel and convention hub for the South Pacific.

The expansion of the Raiatea airport will not only ease the flow of visitors to Raiatea from neighboring islands but will also facilitate direct flights from cities in Asia, the commencement of which will bring more visitors to French Polynesia from some of the strongest feeder markets in the world. In addition to strengthening the Pacific nation as a destination, the development of the airport will allow French Polynesia to become a travel hub connecting transit travellers between Asia and South America, allowing for significantly shorter travel times.

New Momentum helps customers evolve their travel businesses to better capitalize on the global digital and mobile movement by building new eco enterprises aided by innovative technology. The group develops new digital platforms that help to make travelling more enjoyable. With Gagfare, travellers can "Book Now, Pay Later", to secure the best fares and reserve flights well ahead of time. New Momentum is also the driving force behind a bold new hospitality concept that takes nature lovers and intrepid travellers to exciting new and established destinations. Its curated collection of boutique properties, each with a focus on diving, sustainability, conservation, and cultural authenticity, offers a thoroughly contemporary travel experience that is intrinsically linked to the destination, its heritage, and its culture.

