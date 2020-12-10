PSD NEWS RELEASE: HALAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IMPLEMENTS QUARANTINE PROTOCOLS AFTER INMATES AND STAFF TEST POSITIVE

Newsroom Posted on Dec 10, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU –The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) has confirmed three (3) inmates and ten (10) staff tested positive for COVID-19. The positive inmates were placed in medical isolation and inmate and staff testing is underway. As a precautionary measure, effective today, the HCF warden implemented facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocols. These include suspending all inmate movement within the facility, as well as transfers to and from the facility, for at least 14 days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the warden made the call to immediately implement isolation and quarantine procedures to mitigate spread across the facility, to other facilities and the community. I support his proactive decision,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD deputy director for corrections. “The warden and his staff are working very hard to safeguard everyone and prevent the virus from spreading into a full-blown outbreak.”

“I am thankful for the quick work of facility administrators and staff who took immediate action. We wait for testing results and will proceed from there,” said HCF warden Scott Harrington. “I also want to thank Project Vision Hawai‘i for providing continuous staff testing at our facility”.

There are 936 inmates at HCF. The Department of Health (DOH) is conducting contact tracing. HCF staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure. Staff are already in full personal protective equipment (PPE) and are regularly reminded to practice all CDC/DOH health safety measures, including wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing, social distancing, sanitizing common spaces frequently and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/ .

Media Contact:

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD