Temporary full closures of Kuhio Highway at Kalihiwai Bridge, Dec. 15 and 16

Main, News Posted on Dec 10, 2020 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of temporary full closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near Mile Marker 25 (approaching the Kalihiwai Bridge) on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The closures are needed to safely install drape mesh on the upper slope as part of a federal aid project to stabilize the hillside above Kuhio Highway.

On both days the temporary full closures will last approximately 30 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m., continuing hourly, and ending at 4 p.m. Thirty minutes at the top of each hour, starting at 8 a.m., will be utilized to clear traffic. The full closures are expected to start at the times in the table below.

Tuesday 12/15 Wednesday 12/16 7:30 a.m. 7:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.

During project work hours, motorists in both directions on Kuhio Highway will be stopped as helicopters place the mesh above the highway. Should the work be canceled or modified, notice will go out via HDOT’s social media and notification system. Those interested in receiving notice of scheduled work and lane closures from HDOT can sign up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.

HDOT recommends motorists plan for delays on the scheduled work days. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT thanks the public for their patience and kokua as we work to make Kuhio Highway more resilient to future weather events.