VESSEL Bags releases New Lifestyle Bags in time for the Holidays

The new Skyline Lux Backpack is hand-crafted from premium, crosshatched vegan leather and chrome details. It features a padded laptop sleeve, dedicated pockets for valuables, additional storage pockets, and a trolley sleeve. Available in 3 luxe colors.

The Skyline Lux Tote is a spacious, stylish, and purposeful carry-all bag that offers a minimal aesthetic. It features multiple interior pockets, a keyclip, water bottle pocket, and more. Available in 3 luxe colors.