VESSEL Bags releases New Lifestyle Bags in time for the Holidays

The new Skyline Lux Backpack is hand-crafted from premium, crosshatched vegan leather and chrome details. It features a padded laptop sleeve, dedicated pockets for valuables, additional storage pockets, and a trolley sleeve. Available in 3 luxe colors.

The Skyline Lux Tote is a spacious, stylish, and purposeful carry-all bag that offers a minimal aesthetic. It features multiple interior pockets, a keyclip, water bottle pocket, and more. Available in 3 luxe colors.

The Skyline Lux Toiletry showcases crosshatch-embossed vegan leather and chrome details to match the sophistication of the Skyline Lux collection. Available in 3 luxe colors.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel, a San Diego-based luxury bag company, is launching their new Skyline Lux collection just in time for the holidays. This new travel bag collection showcases a culmination of Vessel's commitment to performance-luxury, elevated details, superior functionality, and unmatched craftsmanship.

If it’s time to revisit gift ideas for hard-to-impress loved ones, the Skyline Lux collection might make holiday shopping a little easier. From elegant totes to premium backpacks and toiletry bags, this collection offers functional and stylish options that anyone is sure to love. Each silhouette boasts high-quality, crosshatch-embossed vegan leather for a luxurious finish. Fine details like jacquard webbing, YKK metal zippers, and metal trims, add a touch of sophistication that will spoil your loved ones this holiday season. Each new item also features antimicrobial lining, microfiber-lined pockets, and plenty of organization to ensure the perfect combination of luxury and functionality.

All new styles are available online starting December 9th, 2020. Interested parties can learn more about each new product at https://vesselbags.com/. Become a Vessel subscriber to receive notifications and exclusive deals.

About VESSEL
Well-known in the golf industry for supporting innovative brands and tour professionals with premium golf bags and luxury products, VESSEL is the choice of carry for athletes, professionals, and jetsetters around the world. As an innovator first, VESSEL bridges the gap between modern lifestyle and luxury performance by prioritizing quality and functionality in each product. VESSEL adheres to the belief that each person's life is uniquely “Filled with Purpose”, and VESSEL bags are made for that journey. www.vesselbags.com

For more details on Vessel’s latest collections and current news, visit the links below:

Website: www.vesselbags.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vessel/

