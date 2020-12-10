Dashboard Feedback Survey

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Department of Commerce is working to deliver better actionable data to stakeholders. This update means revamping the existing project level dashboards and making a single, more comprehensive dashboard to visualize the important things to homeless system performance and the management of services. The first step in this process is evaluating how everyone engages with the current data visualizations and what they want to see improved.

Keep in mind that this new comprehensive dashboard we are building, as with the existing performance dashboards, is intended to address broad homeless system performance measures in the Balance of State. Some more specific programmatic measures (e.g., PATH or YHDP) may not be reflected.

Please help us in achieving this by completing this short survey with your thoughts on data dashboards. You can review the dashboards at the links below to familiarize yourself with what already exists and refresh your memory.

Please take our survey here. The survey will close Jan. 1, 2021.

