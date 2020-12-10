NEWS

Notice of Intent filed with State Register -Industrial Hemp Rules and Regulations

December 10, 2020

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (“Department”) has filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend LAC 7:XIII.1303, 1305, 1307, 1309, 1311, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327, 1329, and 1335 of the Industrial Hemp Rules and Regulations. The proposed amendments are being made in accordance with Act 344 of the 2020 Regular Session. The proposed amendments also (i) define and clarify certain terms; (ii) make technical corrections; (iii) clarify and classify persons in the employ of a licensee; and (iv) remove and amend specific reporting requirements.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Lester Cannon, Director of the Seed Programs, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on January 10, 2021.