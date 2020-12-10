Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Florida Attorney General’s Office Releases Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the Third Interim Report of the 20 th Statewide Grand Jury. The Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox serves as legal advisor to the Grand Jury.

To view the Third Interim Grand Jury Report of the 20 th Statewide Grand Jury, click here .