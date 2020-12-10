Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,153 in the last 365 days.

Florida Attorney General’s Office Releases Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Florida Attorney General’s Office Releases Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury. The Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox serves as legal advisor to the Grand Jury.

To view the Third Interim Grand Jury Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury, click here.

The Grand Jury, investigating school safety, is still in session; therefore, proceedings remain confidential under 905.24 F.S.S.

You just read:

Florida Attorney General’s Office Releases Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.