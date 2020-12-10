Governor Dunleavy Plans to Issue Another COVID-19 Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration

(Anchorage) – Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced he will issue another 30 day COVID-19 Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration for the State of Alaska. The declaration will go into effect on 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and expire at 12:01 a.m. on January 15, 2021.

“While the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Alaska any day now, the threat posed by the virus is still with us,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel – but the next 30 days are crucial to advance therapeutic treatments and the vaccination plan so we can defeat this virus and begin returning to normal.”

The declaration will be formally issued by Monday, December 14, 2020.

###