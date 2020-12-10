California Judiciary Leaders Talk Plans to Unclog Post-Pandemic Backlogs and the ‘Tower of Babel’ Approach to Remote Access

“This fall we really engaged in a substantial post-pandemic planning project,” said Martin Hoshino, administrative director of the state’s Judicial Council, in the chief justice’s annual pre-holiday roundtable with the press. “The problem is that we’re having a little bit of a problem getting to the ‘post-’ part given what’s transpiring in real time right now.”
