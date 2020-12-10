Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,145 in the last 365 days.

Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 in Moorhead reopens today (Dec. 10, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—(4 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be reopening all lanes of traffic today on eastbound Highway 10 in Moorhead, east of 14th Street near the railroad overpass.

The left lane was closed after crews discovered a void underneath the roadway last Wednesday. This week, MnDOT crews completed repairs and filled in the void. All lanes are expected to be reopened by this evening.

###

You just read:

Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 in Moorhead reopens today (Dec. 10, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.