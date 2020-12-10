Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 in Moorhead reopens today (Dec. 10, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—(4 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be reopening all lanes of traffic today on eastbound Highway 10 in Moorhead, east of 14th Street near the railroad overpass.

The left lane was closed after crews discovered a void underneath the roadway last Wednesday. This week, MnDOT crews completed repairs and filled in the void. All lanes are expected to be reopened by this evening.

###