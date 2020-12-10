2020-12-10 10:30:34.833 Daily Coffee Stop Turns into $100,000 Win

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
While a cup of joe is a great way to perk yourself up in the morning, so is uncovering a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket.    Max Lehmann of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, stops at the same Joplin store every morning before work for a cup of coffee and a Lottery ticket. His purchase turned out to be the perfect blend when Lehmann scratched his way to a $100,000 top prize on a “Queen of Hearts” ticket.   “The first thing I did was call my wife,” he said. “She didn’t believe me, so I took a picture and sent it to her.”

Lehmann purchased the winning ticket at Missouri Store, 6601 E. 7th St., in Joplin.

Queen of Hearts” is a $5 Scratchers ticket with over $1.3 million in unclaimed prizes.   All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

