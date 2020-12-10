Florida Attorney General’s Office Releases Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the Third Interim Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury. The Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox serves as legal advisor to the Grand Jury.
To view the Third Interim Grand Jury Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury, click here.
The Grand Jury, investigating school safety, is still in session; therefore, proceedings remain confidential under 905.24 F.S.S.