Game and Fish publishes special Wyoming Wildlife on grizzly bears

12/7/2020 8:54:58 PM

Cheyenne - The award-winning magazine, Wyoming Wildlife, is proud to announce a special issue on the grizzly bear for December. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s flagship publication tells the remarkable story of the bear’s recovery over four decades and the Department’s immense efforts to maintain the species. The special issue is available for free through the Wyoming Wildlife e-edition.

“We’re enormously proud to tell the story of how Wyoming recovered the grizzly bear and show that Game and Fish is more than ready and prepared to assume state management,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish Director. “As you’ll read in Wyoming Wildlife, grizzly bears are an iconic species of the west and a phenomenal example of the state’s proven ability to recover and manage endangered and threatened species.”

The special issue is a glimpse into the world of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly. Through 48 pages, readers will enjoy remarkable photos of the state’s apex species and a close look at the work of Game and Fish grizzly bear managers, researchers and policymakers. Readers will learn about bear’s biology, brush up on safety tips and learn answers to some of the top questions about the bruin.

“These stories are uniquely Wyoming, and there is no better publication to learn the history of Wyoming’s efforts to recover the bear, ”said Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming Wildlife editor.

This issue of the magazine is available online at no cost or in print at the Game and Fish gift shop for $3. To celebrate the issue, Game and Fish is offering a limited-run poster illustration of the lifecycle of a grizzly bear. The poster is included in all print copies of the magazine as well as at any Game and Fish office, while supplies last.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -