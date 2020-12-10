Sprout Social Announces Appointment of Raina Moskowitz to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that Raina Moskowitz, Chief Operations, Strategy and People Officer at Etsy, Inc., will be joining their board of directors, effective December 10, 2020.



“As Sprout expands our footprint within the industry, we’re excited to have Raina join our board,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “She brings deep experience across several disciplines, has a proven track record with world-class companies and is a perfect complement to our board of directors and leadership team.”

Raina oversees a number of functions to develop and enable Etsy’s strategy by delivering exceptional service and experiences for both employees and customers. Prior to joining Etsy in early 2018, Raina led U.S. customer marketing at American Express, and held multiple leadership roles in product, strategy and marketing. She is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Social is integral to every brand’s success, and Sprout’s deep understanding of customer needs allows them to unlock value for organizations of all sizes,'' said Moskowitz. “I’m inspired by Justyn and his leadership team’s passion for building both a differentiated product and culture. I am excited to join the board as Sprout continues to create meaningful connections between people and brands.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

