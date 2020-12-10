I-15 Early Morning Closure at Carey Road December 17 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces two 20-minute closures of north and southbound Interstate 15 at Carey Road between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., December 17, in North Las Vegas. The temporary closures are needed for NV Energy to string overhead strand and fiber optic cables between utility poles flanking either side of the freeway. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will be on hand coordinating traffic.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.