NCSBN Launches Research Study to Investigate Prelicensure RN Education During the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN has launched a new research study, “National Prelicensure RN Study: Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 on Nursing Education,” to investigate the impact of the rapid changes being made in nursing education programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Investigator Brendan Martin, PhD, director, NCSBN Research, notes, “NCSBN undertook this study to explore the many ways in which nursing programs were able to quickly adapt to the conditions brought about by the pandemic, but even more importantly to discover how changes in instructional/clinical models will affect nursing student performance and eventual readiness to practice.”

The study, which is currently underway at more than 50 nursing program sites across the nation, seeks to determine the extent to which prelicensure RN programs, either traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), changed their didactic and/or clinical delivery formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study will then prospectively and longitudinally track student outcomes to measure engagement, academic performance, and early career experience.

“The key strengths of this study will be its early efforts to track student performance in real-time during the COVID-19 pandemic and, from a regulatory standpoint, its focus on how well these experiences prepare new graduates for their transition to early career professionals,” adds Martin.

The study will conclude in 2022. For more information contact the study lead, Brendan Martin, at bmartin@ncsbn.org.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Dawn Kappel NCSBN 3122182418 dkappel@ncsbn.org