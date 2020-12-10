Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,141 in the last 365 days.

BADGERLAND DISPOSAL LANDS EXCLUSIVE TEN YEAR RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING SERVICES CONTRACT SERVING THE TOWN OF WESTPORT

Badgerland Disposal wins 10-year contract with the Town of Westport

The Town of Westport is among Badgerland’s longest municipal contracts, and extends Badgerland’s service footprint throughout Dane County.

MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive 10-year residential waste and recycling contract serving the Town of Westport’s 1,512 households, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“Our dedicated team is local, customer-focused and excited to serve the residents and Town of Westport for the next ten years,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken. “Since our founding, Badgerland has experienced explosive growth, and today we are proud to be one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing waste and recycling services providers.”

In addition to the Town of Westport, Badgerland announced new waste and recycling contracts with the Town of West Bend (effective July 2020), the City of Edgerton (effective Jan. 1, 2021) the City of Evansville (effective Jan. 1, 2021) and the Village of Reeseville (effective Jan. 1, 2021).

“These key municipal wins advance our mission to create a greener Wisconsin,” Roesken added. “In addition to traditional waste and recycling services, Badgerland is pleased to offer residents and businesses access to temporary services, including portable restrooms and roll-off dumpsters.”

About Badgerland Disposal

Headquartered in Milton, Wisc., Badgerland Disposal is Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland serves 20,000 residential and commercial customers across southern Wisconsin with an unyielding commitment to safety, the environment and an exceptional customer experience. Badgerland operates with a customer- and community-first approach to waste and recycling services, helping keep Wisconsin’s neighborhoods clean, green and thriving.

Meaghan Johnson
Badgerland Disposal
+1 6083401808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

BADGERLAND DISPOSAL LANDS EXCLUSIVE TEN YEAR RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING SERVICES CONTRACT SERVING THE TOWN OF WESTPORT

Distribution channels: Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.