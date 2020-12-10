BADGERLAND DISPOSAL LANDS EXCLUSIVE TEN YEAR RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING SERVICES CONTRACT SERVING THE TOWN OF WESTPORT
The Town of Westport is among Badgerland’s longest municipal contracts, and extends Badgerland’s service footprint throughout Dane County.MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive 10-year residential waste and recycling contract serving the Town of Westport’s 1,512 households, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
“Our dedicated team is local, customer-focused and excited to serve the residents and Town of Westport for the next ten years,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken. “Since our founding, Badgerland has experienced explosive growth, and today we are proud to be one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing waste and recycling services providers.”
In addition to the Town of Westport, Badgerland announced new waste and recycling contracts with the Town of West Bend (effective July 2020), the City of Edgerton (effective Jan. 1, 2021) the City of Evansville (effective Jan. 1, 2021) and the Village of Reeseville (effective Jan. 1, 2021).
“These key municipal wins advance our mission to create a greener Wisconsin,” Roesken added. “In addition to traditional waste and recycling services, Badgerland is pleased to offer residents and businesses access to temporary services, including portable restrooms and roll-off dumpsters.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Headquartered in Milton, Wisc., Badgerland Disposal is Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland serves 20,000 residential and commercial customers across southern Wisconsin with an unyielding commitment to safety, the environment and an exceptional customer experience. Badgerland operates with a customer- and community-first approach to waste and recycling services, helping keep Wisconsin’s neighborhoods clean, green and thriving.
Meaghan Johnson
Badgerland Disposal
+1 6083401808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn