The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Louisiana Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Louisiana Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Louisiana is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Louisiana has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Many residents of Louisiana have been exposed to asbestos while working in the oil industry and in various shipyards around the state. Asbestos exposure has only gotten worse for residents of Louisiana as the devastation from hurricanes has released even more asbestos into the water and air.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Louisiana include, but are not limited to, Calumet Refineries in Princeton and Shreveport, Marathon Refinery in Garyville, Placid Refining Refinery in Port Allen, Motiva Norco Refinery in New Orleans, Calcasieu Refinery in Lake Charles, Conoco Refinery in Lake Charles, Citgo Refinery in Lake Charles, Valero Refinery in Lake Charles, W.R. Grace Exfoliation Facility in New Orleans, the Port of Baton Rouge, Tenneco, Higgins Shipyard in New Orleans, Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Conrad Industries in Morgan City, Avondale Industries in Bridge City, Dow Chemical in Plaquemine, Johns Manville in New Orleans, Orleans Parish public schools in New Orleans, and the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 8888912200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn