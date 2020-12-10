Route 837 East Carson Street Overnight Single-lane Restrictions Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight single-lane restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Sunday nights, December 14-20 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on East Carson Street between South 17th Street and South 19th Street will occur from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday through Sunday nights. Crews from Mele & Mele Inc. will conduct waterline repair operations.

Although the work is occurring within the current limits of the East Carson Street Improvement Project, PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact John Madigan at 412-475-4239.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #